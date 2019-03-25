GODFREY – Professionals from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) addressed those interested in a career in criminal justice during an open house and panel discussion March 20 at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Attendees received information on L&C’s Criminal Justice program, and about the field ­– what jobs are available and what they entail, as well as what education and training is required to qualify. Representatives with L&C Enrollment and Financial Aid were also involved.

To learn more about L&C’s Criminal Justice program, visit www.lc.edu/program/criminaljustice or contact Program Coordinator Jessica Noble at (618) 468-4524 or jbnelson@lc.edu.

