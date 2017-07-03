EDWARDSVILLE – Raising funds for Special Olympics is something dear to the hearts of local law enforcement.

Local law enforcement officers will be serving a benefit lunch at Texas Roadhouse at 6640 Edwardsville Crossing Drive, Edwardsville, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.

The special order of this day for the charity is a pulled pork sandwich, corn, fresh baked bread with honey cinnamon butter and a non-alcoholic beverage. This particular meal is free this time at lunch, but donations must be left that go directly to the Special Olympics, Illinois, fund.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Edwardsville Police Department and Glen Carbon Police Department will again be joining forces to make this event a success, Edwardsville Police Lt. Michael Fillback said.

Fillback added that the Special Olympics cause is quite important to both the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Police Departments and they hope to make this fund raiser a big success.

On Thursday, July 27, 2017, there will also be benefit lunches in the following Illinois communities: Champaign, Decatur, Edwardsville, Shiloh (O’Fallon) and Springfield. On Friday, July 28, 2017, benefit lunches are set for Bradley, Countryside, Crystal Lake, Dekalb and East Peoria.

More like this: