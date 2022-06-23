Law Enforcement Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS – The Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) is investigating a homicide in the 1500 block of Baker in East St. Louis. The call to law enforcement about the situation occurred at 7:17 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
The victim, Deangelo T. Johnson, a 27-year-old male of East St. Louis, was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS) or PSEG Agents at 618-343-5239.
Witnesses can remain anonymous.
