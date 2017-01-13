As of about 4 p.m. Friday, word from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Edwardsville, the Alton Police Department and Illinois State Police District 11 in Collinsville IDOT District 11 is there are no major incidents with the rainy/icy weather so far.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said more ice is accumulating throughout the area, but Alton/Godfrey main roads are safe to drive with caution. Side streets and parking lots are dangerous. The same seems to hold true for most of the region at this point.

The Sheriff’s Office said follow IDOT’s advice with driving and use great caution if you are out.

Illinois State Police said there seems to be a social media buzz that the predicted weather did not arrive, however, freezing rain has covered the Metro East.

“To their credit, the citizens have heeded our warnings,” Illinois State Police said. “Most have stayed home and many businesses are closed, and as a result, calls for service are minimal at this point. Also, pre-treatment, and continued treatment of roads by IDOT District 8 have kept the roadways safe for the public. We thank them for their continued hard work.”Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

