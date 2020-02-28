Mt. Vernon, Illinois – The 20th annual Southern Illinois Criminal Justice Summit (SICJS) was held in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, on February 26 and 27, 2020. Approximately 400 criminal justice executives from federal, state, county, and local departments attended the two-day summit.

The goal of the SICJS is to provide quality training to criminal justice executives in Southern Illinois. The SICJS seeks out nationally recognized individuals, who are considered experts in their field, to present at the conference. The presenters cover current topics and trends that are important for today’s criminal justice executive and the agencies they represent. The SICJS also provides a great opportunity for attendees to network with those who are dealing with similar problems and concerns.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Southern Illinois Criminal Justice Summit is always a unique opportunity to network with hundreds of law enforcement leaders from Southern Illinois while also hearing from nationally recognized speakers discussing contemporary topics,” stated Collinsville Chief of Police, and current President of the Southern Illinois Police Chief’s Association, Steve Evans. “On behalf of the Southern Illinois Police Chief’s Association, we are appreciative of the opportunity to attend and participate in this extraordinary annual event,” continued Evans.

Since this year represented 20th anniversary of the summit, the theme of this year’s summit was; Our Purpose Continues. Information shared included:

Sandy Hook Case Review - Presented by Captain David DelVecchia, Connecticut State Police (retired).

Critical Incident Management & Liability – Attorney Lance LoRusso, LoRusso Law Firm, P.C.

Enforcing Illinois Cannabis Laws – Master Sergeant Tony Lebron, Illinois State Police (retired).

Illinois Legislative Updates.

The SICJS Committee and Sponsors are: Edwardsville Police Department; Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police; Illinois Department of Children and Family Services; Illinois Department on Aging; Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System; Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Institute: Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Command Officers' Association; Mobile Training Units 13, 14, and 15; Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association; St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department; Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission; and the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Illinois.

More like this: