Adria Jean HattenEDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office continues to request the public’s assistance in locating a missing Alton woman, Adria Jean Hatten, 39.

Hatten, who has been missing since 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21, and continues to be missing. Hatten was last seen leaving a friend's home in Wood River.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Hatten's vehicle, a white in color 2013 Ford Focus, was found abandoned and stuck in a muddy field, off of Big Bend Road, Madison, Illinois, at 9 a.m. on 1/23/18, by a Department of Natural Recourse’s Officer.

More than 50 emergency response/search and rescue officials took part in a search of the area where Adria’s vehicle was located, but the search efforts have failed to develop information leading investigators to Adria’s current whereabouts. No evidence of foul play has been developed, but the circumstances surrounding Adria’s continued disappearance is concerning, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has assumed the investigation and has entered Hatten into state and national databases as a missing person. Hatten’s family members have not spoken to her since her disappearance and are concerned for her well being.

This is the description of Adria Jean Hatten:

Article continues after sponsor message

White Female / 39 YOA
5’5” Tall / 150 lbs

Blonde Hair /Blue Eyes
500 Block of Stowell Street
Alton, Illinois

Last seen wearing:

Aqua colored V neck t-shirt
Blue jeans
Brown calve high high-heeled boots

Investigators are following up on leads as they are developed and encourage anyone who has had contact with or who knows anything about Hatten’s whereabouts to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers:

618-692-4433 (Dispatch Center)

618-296-3000 (Anonymous Tip Line)

More like this:

Madison County Man Charged With Multiple Child Pornography Counts
Aug 20, 2025
Clinton County Officials Investigate Unidentified Remains Discovery
4 days ago
Attorney General Raoul Charges Hamilton County Man Who Allegedly Disseminated Child Pornography
Yesterday
Granite City Man Charged With Sharing Child Porn Via Reddit
Sep 29, 2025
Longtime Madison County Jail Staff Member Announces Retirement
Oct 4, 2025

 