EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office continues to request the public’s assistance in locating a missing Alton woman, Adria Jean Hatten, 39.

Hatten, who has been missing since 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21, and continues to be missing. Hatten was last seen leaving a friend's home in Wood River.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Hatten's vehicle, a white in color 2013 Ford Focus, was found abandoned and stuck in a muddy field, off of Big Bend Road, Madison, Illinois, at 9 a.m. on 1/23/18, by a Department of Natural Recourse’s Officer.

More than 50 emergency response/search and rescue officials took part in a search of the area where Adria’s vehicle was located, but the search efforts have failed to develop information leading investigators to Adria’s current whereabouts. No evidence of foul play has been developed, but the circumstances surrounding Adria’s continued disappearance is concerning, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has assumed the investigation and has entered Hatten into state and national databases as a missing person. Hatten’s family members have not spoken to her since her disappearance and are concerned for her well being.

This is the description of Adria Jean Hatten:

White Female / 39 YOA

5’5” Tall / 150 lbs

Blonde Hair /Blue Eyes

500 Block of Stowell Street

Alton, Illinois

Last seen wearing:

Aqua colored V neck t-shirt

Blue jeans

Brown calve high high-heeled boots

Investigators are following up on leads as they are developed and encourage anyone who has had contact with or who knows anything about Hatten’s whereabouts to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers:

618-692-4433 (Dispatch Center)

618-296-3000 (Anonymous Tip Line)

