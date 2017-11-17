WOOD RIVER - Area law enforcement and first responders are very concerned after a series of overdoses in the past 12 hours within Madison County.

The Wood River Police and Fire Departments have responded to numerous overdoses in the city in the past 12 hours. One of those overdoses is believed to be responsible for the death of a 28-year-old Wood River man.

The Wood River Police said Friday night that evidence from one of these cases was taken to Illinois State Police Crime Lab, Belleville, where the substance was identified as cocaine/fentanyl-based. "It is our belief the substance is being portrayed as cocaine; not knowing it has been mixed with fentanyl, which in small amount can be deadly," said Wood River Police.

Area police and fire departments have been made aware of the recent rash of overdoses, as well as the Madison County States Attorney’s Office and Coroners.

"We want people to be aware this mixture of cocaine/fentanyl is out here locally and even touching something mixed with fentanyl can be absorbed into the skin or nasal passages causing illness or death," the Wood River Police said in a statement. "Investigators are currently following up on several leads."

Two overdoses were called in by Donzo’s lounge around 12:00 a.m. Friday, one being a 21-year-old female and a 24-year-old male, both from Wood River, reported to be unresponsive. Narcan was used on both subjects. Both were transported to Alton Memorial Hospital.

Around 2 a.m., Police and Fire responded to the 200 block of Penning to a report of a 36-year-old male had overdosed. The male, who resided at the residence, was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital.

At 10 a.m., Police and Fire responded to the lot of Wal-Mart, 610 Wesley for a 28-year-old male from Wood River who possibly overdosed inside of a vehicle. When officers and firefighters arrived it was quickly determined the male was deceased from a suspected overdose.

At 1:50 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Mildred to a report of a traffic crash. When police arrived they found a 27-year-old male unresponsive and not breathing. Wood River Fire/Rescue quickly responded and administered Narcan to the man. When he became stable he was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital.

