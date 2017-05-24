MARYVILLE - It was a special day for Kaylee Deatherage Wednesday at Bobby's Frozen Custard as she turned 9, thanks to Illinois State Police Districts 11 and 18 and several other area law enforcement agencies.

Trooper Kyle Deatherage, her father, was struck and killed by a tractor trailer while making a traffic stop on I-55, at mile marker 62 near Litchfield, in Nov. 26, 2012. Kyle was a Triad High School and Lewis and Clark Community College graduate in criminal justice. Law enforcement was out as a group to show their continued support for the Deatherage family and special events, months after the tragedy.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bobby's Frozen Custard offered to treat the Deatherage family, along with all the officers, who attended, the Illinois State Police said.

"With the help of mom, (Sarah Deatherage) troopers, special agents, command staff, along with numerous officers from other agencies, met Kaylee at 'Bobby's Frozen Custard' in Maryville to share gifts, ice cream, and hugs," the State Police said. "Let's not forget little brother, Camden, was on hand to take part in his sister's big day!"



The State Police issued a special thanks to ISP District 18 Lt. Guard for planning and organizing the surprise.

"Thanks also should go out to the local police agencies, Maryville, Glen Carbon, Troy Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff's Department for their participation," the State Police said.

More like this: