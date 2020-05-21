GRAFTON - Jersey County Sheriff's Office, Jerseyville Police, Illinois State Police and Grafton Police Department worked together and it led to the arrest of Cory Johnson, 27, of St. Louis, for Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, and Speeding 105 mph in a 55-mph zone. Johnson was also charged with Aggravated Assault 2X, Resisting a Peace Officer, Driving While License Suspended and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Ultimately, Johnson jumped into the Illinois River and continued to try to elude law enforcement until he was captured by deputies.

Article continues after sponsor message

This is the report provided by Jersey County Sheriff's Office:

On Saturday, May 16, 2020, the Grafton Police Department attempted to stop a 2008 Nissan Maxima for a speeding violation driven by Johnson. The vehicle fled from Grafton Police Department and was later located by Jersey County Sheriff's Office deputies on Bradfisch Drive and two passengers were located. The driver was later identified as Cory Johnson, who fled into the woods.

Jerseyville Police Department K9 was contacted to locate Johnson. The Jersey Police were joined by Jersey County Sheriff's Office, Grafton Police Department and Illinois State Police conducted a search of the area.

"Cory was later spotted in the area of West Clinton Street," Sgt. Christopher Jones of the Jersey Sheriff's Office said. "Cory proceeded and entered the Illinois River in an attempt to flee from authorities. Two citizens from Grafton assisted Jersey County Sheriff's Office deputies with the use of their boat to apprehend Cory Johnson. The two other occupants were released without charges and Cory was arrested and is being held at the Jersey County Jail pending bond."