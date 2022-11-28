BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon announced another sizable donation for the department’s Christmas For All Event.

Ross Laux, of Laux Brickhouse Grille in Bethalto, donated $1,000 for the event. Dixon said the donation brings the total raised to $17,340 for the fund-raising campaign.

“Thank you Ross and Dawn Laux for supporting our program and this community,” Chief Dixon said. “Together, we are going to make this holiday season one to remember for a number of needing families in our region.”

If you want to request to be part of the program or have a family you would like to recommend please leave a message on the Bethalto Police Facebook or contact Chief Dixon at 618-377-5266 ext. 7 or by email at mdixon@bethaltopolice.org.

Participants of the program may purchase toys, clothes, food, or other essentials during their shopping event. Children from 0 to 18 are eligible, and the number of participants chosen depends upon the number of contributions received.

