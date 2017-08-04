CHICAGO—U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement after the White House announced the nomination of John R. Lausch to serve as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois:

“We are pleased that the President has nominated Mr. Lausch. The nonpartisan screening committee we established to evaluate potential candidates came to the same conclusion and recommended him as well. Mr. Lausch has served the people of the Northern District and the cause of justice for years, and we expect him to be a diligent, thoughtful, and principled U.S. Attorney. We look forward to seeing his nomination through the Senate.”

In May, Durbin and Duckworth announced the formation of three screening committees to assist them in evaluating candidates for vacant U.S. Attorney, U.S. Marshal, and federal judgeship positions in Illinois. The task of the screening committees is to review and vet candidates for the vacancies and advise the senators regarding the candidates’ qualifications and fitness for the position.

