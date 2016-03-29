Name: Lauren Joy Pohlman

Parents: Andrea and Jeremy Pohlman of Hardin

Birth weight: 8 lbs 7 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 1:05 PM

Date: 3/18/2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Braden Augustin (9) Carlin Simon (6)

Grandparents: Joyce Simon of Hardin, Harvey and Sally Pohlman of Brussels

