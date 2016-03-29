Lauren Joy Pohlman
March 29, 2016 11:54 AM
Name: Lauren Joy Pohlman
Parents: Andrea and Jeremy Pohlman of Hardin
Birth weight: 8 lbs 7 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 1:05 PM
Date: 3/18/2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Braden Augustin (9) Carlin Simon (6)
Grandparents: Joyce Simon of Hardin, Harvey and Sally Pohlman of Brussels
