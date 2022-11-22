EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Lauren Bruss with the Student of the Month Award for the month of November. Lauren Bruss was nominated by AP United States History teacher Mr. Keith Baker of Edwardsville High School.

Lauren is the daughter of Mark and Brenda Bruss. Lauren has attended the All-District Choir Festival for 7 years and has been selected for the All-State Chorus and Honors All-State Chorus. She is 7th in her senior class and has been on High Honor Roll every semester. Lauren is also involved in multiple academic honor societies including NHS, English, Spanish, International Thespian, and Tri-M Music Honor Societies. Along with her academics, Lauren also finds time to volunteer and join in on extracurriculars. Lauren sings with the Chamber Singers and Bel Canto Acapella Choirs at EHS. She has been an actress in 11 Stage Productions for EHS Drama Club, and last year she served as Junior Representative by welcoming new members and reimplementing monthly bonding events.

In her free time, Lauren enjoys spending time with her family and practicing singing with the Praise Band at Trinity Lutheran Church. Lauren also enjoys photography and videography, utilizing these hobbies she has created content for a wedding and a promotional video for Edwardsville High’s production of Oklahoma! Lauren also occasionally finds time to babysit.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $35,000 in scholarships to date.

