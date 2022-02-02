Lauren and Kyle

Our Love Story:

The Couple: Lauren & Kyle (aka boo) from Alton/Belleville

Date Met/Started Dating: February 16, 2018

Briefly Describe First Date: Had Maevas coffee and conversation. As soon as I met him I knew I was in trouble! Took one date before I told all my friends I was going to marry this man!

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We both love music, food, laughing, dancing.. just hanging around the house with the kids, and watching the bird feeder.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Honesty, communication, and vulnerability. We started our relationship on these principles and they’ve gotten us through tough times for sure!

 