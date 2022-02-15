Lauren & Cazic's Love Story
February 15, 2022 10:22 AM

Our Love Story:
The Couple: Lauren and Cazic from South Roxana
Date Met/Started Dating: May 22, 2018
Briefly Describe First Date: We hung out at his house and made food.
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Going out to eat, gaming together, watching movies.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always communicate, even if you don’t know how always try your best at it. Don’t go to bed angry!