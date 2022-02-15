Our Love Story:

The Couple: Lauren and Cazic from South Roxana

Date Met/Started Dating: May 22, 2018

Briefly Describe First Date: We hung out at his house and made food.

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Going out to eat, gaming together, watching movies.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always communicate, even if you don’t know how always try your best at it. Don’t go to bed angry!