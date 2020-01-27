EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Director of Athletics Tim Hall announced the appointment of Laura Smith as the Assistant Director of External Affairs.

She will be responsible for the direction, coordination, and oversight of all aspects of special events in the SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics department.

Smith comes to SIUE after serving as the Social Media and Community Events Coordinator at Eastland Suites Hotel and Conference Center. She also worked as the sales and catering coordinator and a catering assistant at the facility.

For SIUE Athletics, Smith will be overseeing several external events, including the Red & Black Benefit, the SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame, annual Golf Scramble, SIUE Day, Friends of Cougar Basketball events, Cougar Pavilion special events and other fundraising campaigns.

Smith also will manage the department's Adidas contract operations related to product ordering, contract fulfillment, order fulfillment, invoice processing, and represent SIUE Athletics as staff liaison to Adidas.

A native of Troy, Illinois, Smith is a 2016 graduate of Illinois State University where she earned a bachelor's degree in Mass Media: Management, Promotions and Sales as well as a master's in communications in 2018.

