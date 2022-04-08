ALTON - Laura Laura Bastin (center) of Speech Therapy is Alton Memorial Hospital’s April Employee of the Month. Laura received the award on April 8 from Sue Walker (left), manager of the AMH Human Motion Institute; and Dave Braasch, AMH President.

The nomination for Laura says: “She always goes above and beyond for her patients. Laura is also a great resource from a PT perspective. I have asked her multiple times to speak to patients that I was evaluating for PT who expressed concerns with speech or swallowing-related issues.

"She always has a smile on her face and has an infectious laugh, making everyone smile around her. Even when she is extremely busy, she keeps a positive attitude and ensures that her patients receive the best treatments. It is an honor to work alongside Laura.”

