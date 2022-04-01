WOOD RIVER - Riverbend residents can expect a new authentic pizza and fine beverage restaurant to open its doors this fall at 1929 Pizza and Wine in the heart of Downtown Wood River.

Opening on 7 North Wood River Avenue in Wood River, 1929 Pizza and Wine will open to the community serving up exceptional cuisine for both locals and tourists alike.

Launching with the mission to deliver not only an incredible standard of flavorful food and drink but also a warm and welcoming service - 1929 Pizza and Wine is set to become one of the region’s premier dining spots, with authentic pizza served in a beautifully-refurbished space.

What also distinguishes 1929 Pizza and Wine from other dining spots is the restaurant’s ownership. Working with Tom DeClue III, married duo Matt and Amy Herren have already built up a cult-status through a string of previous hospitality ventures within the area, including Chef and Baker Co., Goshen Coffee, Fond, 222 Bakery, and Township Grocer.

Now though, the trio is set on breathing a new sense of life into the previously burned-down building on Wood River Avenue with 1929 Pizza and Wine, hoping to transform it into a popular spot for groups, friends and families.

Once complete, customers will be able to wander through its doors and spend time soaking up the restaurant’s newly-revitalized atmosphere with a large community table anchoring the space - sampling their mouth-watering selection of sharer boards, salads, and what’s expected to be Riverbend’s “very best selection of pizzas.”

“The plan is to completely revitalize the property, and breathe a new sense of life into this fantastic building," says Amy Herren, co-owner of 1929 Pizza and Wine.

"We hope that 1929 Pizza and Wine will not only become a bustling hub that brings the community together, but we are also aiming to build an unbeatable menu of food and drink that will keep the locals coming back for more.

“It won’t just be food that’s on the table, though - the restaurant will also offer a selection of wines and beverages that are completely hand-picked by us, and perfectly paired with our dishes. We are working incredibly hard to bring this restaurant to life, and we just cannot wait for people to see the finished product and enjoy a delicious meal with us.”

Hours of operation will be Wednesday-Sunday for dinner.

Matt and Amy Herren currently still own Chef and Baker Co., and are partnering with Tom DeClue III to open this new venture.

In 2012, the couple sold everything they owned and sold a number of other businesses in order to spend ten years traveling 49 states and 12 countries. It was only after the pandemic hit, that they decided to get off the road and build Chef and Baker Acres in order to share their true passions with the local community and help rebuild the amazing downtown in the St. Louis Metro Area in Wood River, Illinois.

Open For Bookings

1929 Pizza and Wine will open for bookings in early fall for parties of 6 or more. Otherwise, seating will be on a walk-in basis. For updated opening dates, menus, and contact information, folks can learn more by visiting www.1929pizzaandwine.com

