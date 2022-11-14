GRANITE CITY - Prather Kindergarten Teacher Deanne Laub has been selected as one of Emerson's 2022 Excellence in Teaching Award recipients.

Laub, who is in her 30th year of service in Granite City Community Unit School District #9, is among more than 80 teachers from across the St. Louis metropolitan area who are being recognized this year through the program as examples of truly outstanding educational excellence.

"I have worked and still work with many wonderful teachers in this district and I am grateful that I had the opportunity to work with them over the past 30 years," Laub said. "Many of them have helped me from becoming a "stagnant" teacher and have encouraged me to try new things. I also would not be the teacher I am today if it was not for my family's support, for them I am truly blessed."

The Emerson Excellence in Teaching Awards, now in its 33rd year, is one of the St. Louis region’s most recognized teacher recognition programs. Emerson is proud to sponsor this program as a way of helping the St. Louis community express our collective admiration and gratitude for your dedication to teaching our area’s students.

"We are so incredibly fortunate to have such an amazing teaching staff here in GCSD9, and Mrs. Laub is an outstanding example of the devotion, dedication and care that embodies a great educator," said GCSD9 Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann. "Thank you to Emerson Company for recognizing the important work teachers do for our society!"

Laub taught at Worthen School for 18 years in Kindergarten and 1st Grade, five years at Frohardt (Kindergarten) and has been at Prather for the last seven years. She is currently the Independent Reading Program co-chair and on the Title Committee, and previously served on the Building Leadership Team.

Laub graduated with a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 1993, and earned her master's degree in administration from McKendree University in 2008.

"Mrs. Laub excels at creating a warm, inviting classroom environment where students feel cared for and safe to begin their educational journey. Her contributions exceed her classroom walls, as she is an active member in the school community.," said Prather Principal Genie Bratten. "Prather is lucky to have Mrs. Laub as a pillar in our schools, having shared her love of learning with kindergartners for 30 years."

She will receive an engraved crystal apple from Tiffany & Co., and be recognized at the Nov. 15 GCSD9 School Board Meeting.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

