Area boys golf teams competed in the IHSA sectional tournaments at sites around the state on Monday. Here's a look at the results:

CLASS 3A AT LICK CREEK GOLF CLUB, PEKIN

Edwardsville's Trevor Laub was the only Tiger golfer to advance to this weekend's state finals with a fourth-place finish in the individual standings as Edwardsville finished sixth as a team at the Class 3A Pekin Sectional and did not advance to the state meet.

Lockport was the team champion, shooting a 317 to win by eight strokes over the host Dragons, who shot a 325 to place second. The third and final team to advance was New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central, with a 327. Normal Community was fourth with a 330, followed by Orland Park Sandburg, who shot 337, the Tigers, with a 338, O'Fallon shot 341, Homewood-Flossmoor was eighth with a 351, Normal Community West was ninth with a 353, Chicago Marist came in 10th with a 359, Quincy placed 11th at 374, and Palos Hills Stagg was 12th at 412.

The medalist was Lockport's Ben Sluzas, who shot a one-under-par 71 to win the tournament, with Laub firing a 77 to qualify for state as an individual. Other Tiger scores were Nate Frey, with an 82, Ian Bailey shot an 84, Hayden Moore shot 95, Mason Babington had a 99, and Tyler Janson shot an 117.

In other area results, Granite City's Bennett Smallie had an 87, Sam Weilgus shot 93, Nathan Merz a 96, and Brady Charbonnier shot 99. Alton's only golfer in the field, Clayton Pilger, had an 111.

CLASS 2A AT CHARLESTON COUNTRY CLUB

Triad's Garrett Wood advanced to the state tournament with an 80 in the Class 2A sectional at Charleston Country Club, as Jersey came in 11th as a team.

Benton took the sectional title with a 313, with backyard rivals Mattoon and Charleston taking the other two team berths for the state meet by tying for second with a 322 each. Jacksonville was fourth with a 325, Carbondale came in fifth at 326, Highland placed sixth with a 332, coming in seventh was Centralia at 345, with Chatham Glenwood eighth at 349, Paris was ninth with a score of 353, Herrin was 10th at 354, the Panthers came in 11th with a score of 358, and Columbia was 12th at 360.

Cameren Ray of Lawrenceville was the individual champion, shooting a two-under-par 70 to win the title, with Wood coming in a six-way tie for 13th with his 80 to advance to state. Tyler Noble led Jersey with an 86, followed by Clark Norris with an 87, Collin Fraley had a 92, Davis Hamm shot a 93, Luke Benware had a 97, and Mason Seymore shot a 106.

In other area scores, Roxana's Matt Marcuzzo had a 96, while teammate Jackson Harris shot 106, Civic Memorial's Nick Williams had a 96, with Jake Cheatham shooting 100, and East Alton-Wood River's Carson Reef had a 103.

CLASS 1A ZEIGLER-ROYALTON SECTIONAL AT WEST FRANKFORT

Metro-East Lutheran's Antonio Ybarra was the only area golfer to advance to state, shooting a 77 to place in a three-way tie for 12th at the Class 1A Zeigler-Royalton sectional at West Frankfort.

Carmi White County won the team title with a 301, with Belleville Althoff Catholic coming in second at 304, and the third team spot at state was claimed by Breese Mater Dei Catholic, who had a 309. Hillsboro was fourth at 310, with Waterloo Gibault Catholic fifth at 322, Effingham St. Anthony Catholic was sixth with a 325, Campbell Hill Trico came in seventh with a 328, Nashville and Chester tied for eight with a 334 each, Anna-Jonesboro was 10th at 342, Marissa-Coulterville came in 11th at 353, and Oblong was 12th with a 360.

Carmi White County's Oakley Gee was the individual champion with a five-under-par 66. Marquette Catholic's Aidan O'Keefe led the Explorers with a 78, William Roderfeld shot an 83, and William Schwartz shot a 95. The Knights' Elliott Wilson shot 89, while Father McGivney Catholic's Evan Yasitis had a 92.

The three state tournaments will be held this weekend at sites around the Bloomington-Normal area. The Class 3A tournament will be held at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington, with the 2A meet being played at D.A. Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State University in Normal, and the 1A tournament being held at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.