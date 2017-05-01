ST. LOUIS, MO - With summer air quality forecasting getting underway today, data from the American Lung Association's 2017 "State of the Air" report, released on April 19, has revealed that St. Louis is no longer ranked among the top 25 most-polluted cities in the U.S. The news reflects an overall trend in improved air quality nationwide, highlighted by lower overall ozone levels and lower year-round particle levels.

Despite this positive news, the latest State of the Air report also notes that 40 percent of Americans are still living with unhealthy air. As the St. Louis Region prepares to settle into the summer months when air quality conditions are often at their worst, the Clean Air Partnership is reminding area residents that their voluntary efforts to reduce emissions remain critical in the fight for cleaner air.

"While it's good to see that our region wasn't on the list of the 25 most-polluted cities in the 2017 'State of the Air' report, our struggle with poor air quality conditions is far from over," said Susannah Fuchs, Director, Clean Air for the American Lung Association in Missouri.

"During the summer season, and year-round, we need area residents to continue to remain steadfast in their efforts to reduce emissions because these actions play an important role in improving air quality conditions and lung health across the region."

As daily air quality forecasts resume today, the Clean Air Partnership is also ramping up its efforts to educate St. Louis residents on the health effects of air pollution. The organization is also continuing its efforts to inform residents about the steps they can take to keep air quality in green and yellow ranges and help reduce the number of orange and red air quality days the region sees experiences.

Since transportation has the most profound impact on air quality, making the choice to spend less time behind the wheel is an easy way to help reduce the emissions that lead to poor air quality. Actions like using transit, carpooling and vanpooling, choosing not to idle your vehicle, combining errands into a single trip, telecommuting and walking and biking more to get around town all help take cars off area roads and the related emissions out of our air. These actions are especially critical when poor air quality conditions are in the forecast.

In addition, there are many eco-friendly lifestyle changes we make to further positively impact air quality and improve lung health in the region. These changes include efforts to conserve energy, recycle, reduce waste and reuse items. Throughout the summer, area residents are encouraged to visit the Clean Air Partnership's website at www.cleanair-stlouis.com, which features a wealth of air quality information and tips to help area residents do their share for cleaner air. While on the site, individuals can also sign up to receive the daily forecast in their email inboxes via the Environmental Protection Agency's EnviroFlash air quality alert system.

Additional air quality information and the daily forecast can be accessed by liking the Clean Air Partnership on Facebook, or by following the organization on Twitter @gatewaycleanair.

"Air pollution is a problem that affects everyone in the St. Louis area, especially children, the elderly and the many individuals who suffer from respiratory disease," said Fuchs. "This is why it continues to be so important for the public to do their share for cleaner air."

To learn more about the health effects of poor air quality and steps residents can take to help clear the air, log on to www.cleanair-stlouis.com. To access the American Lung Association's 2017 "State of the Air" report, visit www.lung.org.

