GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is offering a slate of 12-week, late start courses that will give students a second chance at a full schedule beginning in February.

All six are transfer-ready general education courses being offered either online or through Virtual Class Meetings, in which students meet in a virtual environment, like Zoom or Blackboard Collaborate, during scheduled class times. Online courses are asynchronous, with no scheduled class meetings.

“Late start provides an excellent opportunity for students who still haven’t registered for spring to take a full array of general education courses at Lewis and Clark,” said Interim Chief Academic Officer Jill Lane.

Students can register for five of the classes and have a ready-made schedule, or enroll in however many they choose. Courses begin the week of Feb. 15 and end the week of May 10.

Mondays

General Psychology (PSYC-131-T1, 3 credits), 4:10-7:30 p.m. – Introduces psychology as the scientific study of behavior and mental processes. Addresses the concepts and principles of psychology emphasizing the interaction of biological, sociocultural, and cognitive perspectives. Students explore the key figures, diverse theories, and research findings that have shaped the field of psychology.

Mondays/Wednesdays

Public Speaking (SPCH 131-T1, 3 credits), 11:30 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. – Covers theory and practice of platform and discussion techniques and development of speech standards through evaluating speeches.

Mythology (LITT-136-T1, 3 credits), 1:30-3:10 p.m. – Explores the main Greco-Roman myths and their relationship to modern age.

Tuesdays/Thursdays

Non-Western Music (MUSI-134-T1, 3 credits), 12:45- 2:25 p.m. – Covers the basic elements of music (melody, rhythm, harmony, and form) and perceptive listening as they relate to non-western music. Examines the music cultures of several non-western societies. No previous music background is necessary.

Online

Western Civilization I (HIST-131-T80, 3 credits), online (no class meetings) – Explores the emergence of leading political, economic, social and cultural processes that characterize modern Western Civilization beginning with ancient civilizations and ending with the seventeenth century.

Intro to Astronomy (PHSC-141-T82, 3 credits), online (no class meetings) – Examines the universe: the solar system, stars and galaxies. Studies the importance of atoms and radiation as the primary source of the observational evidence that leads to the formation of the theories of the origin and evolution of the universe.

Enrollment will remain open through Feb. 15, or until these courses fill. More sections may be opened if necessary.

Prospective students can get started at www.lc.edu/admissions. Current students should meet with their advisor, call (618) 468-2222 or email enroll@lc.edu to sign up today.

