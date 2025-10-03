MACOMB – Despite a large SIUE advantage in shots and shots on goal, a late goal by Western Illinois sent the Leathernecks to a 1-0 win over SIUE men's soccer Thursday afternoon.

SIUE dipped to 1-8-0 overall and 0-2-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference play. The Cougars have dropped seven straight. Western Illinois improved to 3-7-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the league.

The lone tally came in the 80th minute when the Leatherneck's Bejamin Graham buried a left-footed shot from the arc outside the penalty area into the back of the net, to Noah Scheidweiler's left side.

The goal came minutes after SIUE nearly went on top. Ben Perkins just missed with a right foot shot from close range which was saved away by WIU goalkeeper Micah Ramirez in the 76th minute.

The Cougars outshot the Leathernecks 13-5 overall and held a 6-2 advantage in shots on goal but were denied by Ramirez six times. Hugo Cornish and Evan Howard each had six shots. Cornish put three shots on frame.

Scheidweiler made just a single save for SIUE.

SIUE will return home to face Eastern Illinois in the first half of a men's and women's soccer doubleheader at Korte Stadium. The Cougars and Panthers will kickoff at 1:00 p.m.

