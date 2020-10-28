BETHALTO - Keith Cook spent 53 years flying and 35 of the years for the same company and out of the same airport. Today marked his last flight for Basler Electric. His last trip was today and he flew with his family down to Spirit of St Louis Airport in Chesterfield Missouri, for lunch before returning to Bethalto.

Cook flew for Basler Electric, which is located in Highland, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cook grew up in Worden, Illinois, and graduated from Edwardsville High School. It was a childhood passion that got Cook into flying. He learned how to fry out of St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto and he continued there the rest of his time.

Cook was an engineer for the railroad 17 prior to flying. Once he arrived back at St Louis Regional Airport the fire department from the airport was waiting and did a water arch to welcome him home.

Since he retired he has moved down to Lake of the Ozarks to enjoy retirement.

More like this: