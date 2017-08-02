JERSEYVILLE - Time is running out to register for the Jersey Junior Tri set for Saturday, August 12 at 9:00am is for children 5-12 years old. The event will take place, rain or shine, in and around Donor Pool within Dolan City Park, located at 300 June Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052.

Age groups will consist of 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. The distances will depend on the age group. The swim leg will be 25 yards for the two youngest groups/75 yards for the two oldest groups and will be held in Donor Pool. The bike leg will be 1 mile for the two youngest groups/2 miles for the two oldest groups and will take place on residential streets adjacent to Dolan Park. The run leg will be ½ mile for the two youngest groups/1 mile for the two oldest groups and will be on roads and fields in Dolan Park.

The transition area will be in the parking lot in front of Donor Pool. All participants that cross the finish line will be awarded a medal.

Sponsors are also necessary in making this event memorable for the kids. Sponsors are needed for the shirts, goodie bags, medals, etc. Event sponsors are:

Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD)

JCH Wellness Center

1AG

CNB Bank & Trust

Edward Jones Investments with Steve Medford

Farmers State Bank

Heneghan & Associates, P.C.

Imo’s Pizza, Loellke Plumbing

Maple Leaf Cottage Inn

Rose Optical

Sackmann Gas Company

State Farm with Dennis Ford

Varble Orthodontics

The Wock Family.

Attendance prizes include tickets to Cardinals Game on 9/13/17, Raging Rivers WaterPark and Great Godfrey Maze.

The late registration fee has been reduced to $25 per participant, but will not guarantee a shirt. Registration closes and will not be accepted after Tuesday, August 8. The event is open to all children, not just residents of Jersey County.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or emailjerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

