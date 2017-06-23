JERSEYVILLE - There is still time to make strides this summer to waterproof your child with swim lessons that are outdoors and fun! Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is offering both group, private and semi-private swim lessons this summer at Donor Pool, located 300 June Street, inside Dolan Park. There is one group session left to register for during the 2017 summer. Levels span from level one to level six. Children must be a minimum of three and half years old for level one. Level one is $35 per child and classes are 30 minutes in length. Level two through six are $40 per child and classes are 45 minutes in length. All classes meet eight times over the two weeks; Monday through Thursday with Fridays being held for rainout days.

The schedules are as follows:

Session III: July 10-21

9-9:45 Level 2 & 6

10-10:30 Level 1

10-10:45 Level 3

11-11:30 Level 1

11-11:45 Level 4

To customize the lessons to fit within a busy summer schedule, check out private swim lessons. These are great for both adults and children. Lessons will be offered between June 12 – August 13. Fees are $60 for three 30 minutes lessons or $110 for six 30 minute lessons. Two participants with similar swimming abilities can participate in semi-private swim lessons. Fees are $85 for two people for three 30 minute lessons or $160 for two people for six 30 minute lessons.

As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome! Registration deadline is Sunday, July 2. A $5 late fee will be applied to any registration accepted after the deadline. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

