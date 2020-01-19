JERSEYVILLE - Alton's Danny Laslie and Roxana's Logan Wonders advanced as individuals, and Jersey, Marquette Catholic and Civic Memorial's teams all qualified for next week's sectional as Taylorville won the team championship in the IHSA boys bowling regional tournament held Saturday at Tri County Lanes in Jerseyville.

The Tornadoes rolled a six-game team series of 6.022 pins to win the regional, while the host Panthers came in second with s score of 5,977. The Explorers were third with a team score of 5,823, and the Eagles claimed the fourth and final team spot with a series of 5,605. The Redbirds finished fifth with a score of 5,470, Danville was sixth at 5,434, Piasa Southwestern was seventh with a team score of 5.160, the Shells came in eighth at 5,036, East Alton-Wood River was ninth with a score of 4,940 and Hoopeston Area rounded out the top ten with a team score of 4.499.

The individual champions was Mike Wells of Taylorville, who had a score of 1,395, while CM's Matthew Moore was the runner-up with a six-game score of 1,298. Among the other local finishers, Patrick Weimers of the Explorers was fifth with a score of 1,275, and Zane Longley of Jersey was seventh at 1,254.

Laslie and Wonders went through to the sectional by being in the top ten among non-qualifying teams. Laslie finished 12th overall with a score of 1,228, while Wonders went through with a score of 1,158, putting him in 18th place in the individual standings.

Besides Longley, Jersey's six-game total scored were Jeremy Vanost at 1,251, Wylie Wangenblast with a 1,212, Jacob Elliott had 1,153 and Tyler Ayers bowled an 1,107. For the Explorers besides Weiner, Jake Gaterman rolled a 1,253 set, William Roderfeld tossed an 1,156 and Joey Gaterman shot a 1,098.

The other CM scores outside of Moore were Corey Nooner with a 1,121, Austin Mullins threw a 1,116, Ethan Heaviside shot a 1,078 and Anden Hawk had a five-game series of 829.

Besides Laslie's qualifying score, other Alton bowlers were Ben Mitchell with a 1,130 series, Clayton Pilger with a 1,038, Bryce Summers shot an 819 set and Blake Markell had a four-game total of 490.

Joel Tucker led the Piasa Birds, while Caleb Rushton tossed a 1,110 set to lead the Oilers.

Collinsville is set to host the IHSA sectional tournament next week at Camelot Bowl, with the tournament starting at 9 a.m. The state tournament will be held Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights. It's the only state finals event held in both Southern Illinois and the St. Louis metro area.

