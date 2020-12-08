LASALLE – State officials terminated the top administrator at the LaSalle Veterans Home after a COVID-19 outbreak at the state-run facility killed 32 residents.

Angela Mehlbrech, the administrator at the home, was removed from her position and the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs announced Monday that Acting Assistant Director Anthony Vaughn will take over immediately on an interim basis.

In addition, the facility’s nursing director has been placed on leave, pending the results of an investigation.

Thirty-nine of the 96 residents at the home have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 21 staff members.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the investigation is far from over.

“The independent investigation into the actions of leadership and staff will continue, as will our work with the federal veterans' administration experts to ensure that all of our veterans' homes are fully in compliance with all required health and safety measures,” Pritzker said.

After weeks of refusing to request in-person hearings dealing with COVID-19 oversight, the chairperson of the Illinois House Veterans Affairs Committee has requested a subject matter hearing on the LaSalle outbreak.

In a letter to House Speaker Michael Madigan, state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit said she had no choice but to call for an in-person hearing. The Illinois GOP sent a letter to Kifowit weeks ago demanding a hearing on the LaSalle outbreak.

“I realize it will be challenging and costly to ensure that all the proper health protocols are in place to provide for a safe environment for us to conduct business,” Kifowit wrote in the letter.

The Illinois Department of Veteran’s Affairs released a report from the federal veterans' affairs agency about issues at the LaSalle Veterans Home. Those included lax employee screening procedures, an offsite Halloween party for employees, ineffective hand sanitizer and poor ventilation.



- Kevin Bessler

Staff Reporter

The Center Square

