EAST ST. LOUIS - Jiwon Jiwon Park, 37, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was sentenced on May 5, 2016, in federal district court in East St. Louis, Illinois, for Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, James L. Porter, announced today.

Park will serve a 36-month term of imprisonment, to be followed by a 5-year term of supervised release. The Court also imposed $5,100 in financial penalties. Facts presented in court revealed that on June 27, 2015, an Illinois State Police officer stopped Park’s vehicle after observing him traveling too closely to other vehicles on Interstate 70 in Madison County, Illinois. A search of the vehicle yielded approximately 6 kilograms (over 13 pounds) of cocaine hidden in vacuum sealed bags in the trunk.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Illinois State Police (ISP) and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel T. Kapsak.

