Out of an abundance of caution, EVR Foods, INC, parent company to Lavva, is issuing a voluntary recall on its 5.3 ounce Blueberry Plant-Based Yogurt with expiration date 2/21/21. While this SKU and date code cleared strict quality assurance protocols, recent testing indicates a potential mold contamination. No other Lavva products are affected by the recall.

This plant-based yogurt was produced at a manufacturing facility in Norwich, NY, and has only been linked to the single date code. There have been no confirmed illnesses to date.

The recalled Blueberry Plant-Based Yogurts were distributed to retail stores nationwide. The product comes in a 5.3 ounce, colorful plastic cup with a foil lid, marked with lot #022121 on the bottom of the cup which is also used as the expiration date of the product.

Consumers are urged not to eat the product subject to the recall. Anyone who purchased the SKU may return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions about the recall can reach out to hello@lovvelavva.com or 833-885-2882 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has been notified of this recall and is assisting with the process.

About Lavva

Founded in 2017, Lavva is on a mission to realize the full potential of plant-based foods made without compromise. Powered by the world's lowest carb, highest fat nut called the pili, Lavva's functional superfoods are minimally processed and made only with real food ingredients — no added sugar, gums, oils, or natural flavors. Founder and CEO Liz Fisher discovered pili nuts while following a strict keto diet during a successful battle with advanced-stage ovarian cancer. Blown away by the pili’s smooth, buttery flavor Liz began blending them with coconut milk and eventually perfected the recipe to become what we know as Lavva’s yogurt today. Lavva currently offers its flagship Lavva yogurt line in six flavors — including two in 16-ounce family sizes — such as Vanilla, Mango, and Strawberry and the market’s first keto-certified vegan yogurt, Molten Lavva. Additionally, Lavva launched its Plant Milks and Creamer in September 2020, bringing a more sustainable alternative to the non-dairy milk category thanks to wild harvested pili trees. The brand is available at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, and local natural food stores. All of Lavva’s products are vegan, dairy free, and use organic ingredients whenever possible.

