SEE RELATED VIDEO BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE - An estimated 3,000 people turned out and many more watched in their yards and neighborhoods as Edwardsville blasted off a spectacular fireworks display on Saturday night at the Edwardsville American Legion.

The gathering at the Edwardsville American Legion was again titled the annual Fireworks Festival event. The night started with the Arrival of Veterans Walk at 5 p.m. from the Ryan Garbs Statue in Downtown Edwardsville, then the raising of the American Legion Stars and Stripes. Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton gave an opening address with the post commander.

At 5:30 p.m., the Edwardsville Municipal Band performed and there was a flag retirement ceremony with Boy Scouts troops. Carnival games opened at 5:30 p.m., followed by a performance from the Skylark Brothers featuring Jack Twesten. A fireworks display took place at 9 p.m., then the Skylark Brothers and Jack Twesten continued to perform until the end.

Sandy Huber, one of the fireworks event coordinators, said, “[I’m] thrilled with the turnout, the community came out, they’re here to support us even though the fourth of July is over; we’re just thrilled. With everyone combined, we estimate three thousand people came out to the event. Veterans, auxiliary members, and volunteers coordinate these events each year. Planning starts in January of every year, we start with the city, talk about the date, we like to have it on a Saturday, it’s just better for the community and more people can participate.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Faye Heuchert, of Edwardsville, said she has been coming out to the fireworks event since it started.

“I can’t even count the number of years but we’ve always come here,” she said. “The show is wonderful, [having the fireworks each year] brings everyone together. I think it’s wonderful that they rescheduled it and we didn’t have to miss [the fireworks] this year.

SEE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW:

Frank Miles, of Glen Carbon, the Edwardsville Township supervisor, said “As usual they did a great job. The city does a great job with the fireworks and the folks at the American Legion put on a good show and it’s all family fun and a great event. My son, Andrew participates in all of the kids events and we always come out to listen to the band. It’s great to listen to the municipal band perform patriotic songs, it gets you in the 4th of July feel.”

Jennifer Briesacher, of Edwardsville, said “The display was gorgeous. I think they did a very nice job. Having the event rescheduled was very helpful so we could go out to multiple firework displays."

More like this: