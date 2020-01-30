BETHALTO - The following individuals were charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with felony narcotics-related offenses:

APRIL J. MUNDY

F/W AGE: 41

468 SHERIDAN STREET

BETHALTO, IL.

Article continues after sponsor message

DEREK E. FOGEL

M/W AGE: 28

468 SHERIDAN STREET

BETHALTO, IL.

Members of the Bethalto Police Department’s Patrol Division stopped a vehicle being driving by Fogel overnight, which lead to the seizure of Methamphetamine and the issuance of a search warrant for him and Mundy’s home. Officers located between 5 and 15 grams of Methamphetamine during the traffic stop and more than 100 grams of Methamphetamine from the home. Additional articles, drug paraphernalia, currency, and approximately 10 grams of cocaine were also seized from the home.

Fogel was charged with a Class 1 Felony for Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 5 to 15 grams, bond $85,000.00.

Mundy was charged with a Class X Felony offense of Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 100 to 400 grams, and a Class 1 Felony for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) with the Intent to Deliver 1 to 15 grams, bond $150,000.00.

Both defendants are currently in the custody of the Madison County Jail.

More like this: