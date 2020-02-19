BETHALTO - Rachael R. Pender, 41, of Shelbyville, and her husband, Fred D. Pender, 42, were charged with a Class X felony charges of Unlawful Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine after a traffic stop in Bethalto.

Rachael Pender and Fred Pender are of the 100 block of Broadway St. in North Shelbyville, IL.

Bethalto Police Department’s Patrol Division members stopped a vehicle being driven by Rachael Pender on Tuesday night for a revoked registration offense. The traffic stop led to the discovery and seizure of more than 2 ounces of methamphetamine, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia and a small amount of suspected cannabis.

The couple were taken into custody and formally charged by Madison County States Attorney Tom Gibbons’ Office. The warrants were issued by the Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder, who set bond on each defendant at $100,000. Both defendants will be transported to the Madison County Jail, where they will be held in lieu of bond.

The Chief of Police commends the officers involved in this incident for their performance and continued commitment to ridding our community of illegal drug activity.

"Excellent work!," Chief Dixon said. "The drugs seized in this incident have an estimated street value of more than $1,500."

The charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant(s) are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

