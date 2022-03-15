ALTON - The Hayner Public Library District is pleased to announce that new laptops and hotspots are available for check out by eligible patrons of the District. The laptops come equipped with current Microsoft Office programs such as Word, Excel, and Powerpoint, have a web camera, ports for a flash drive on which to save work, and up-to-date browsers installed to search and access the internet. The wifi hotspots can link a device, such as this laptop, a tablet, or phone, to high-speed internet service- free of charge.

The Library received funding for the laptops through the Illinois State Library's Expanding Digital Inclusion: Transforming Library Services grant. Bernadette Duvernoy, Executive Director of Hayner Library said, “The district is so excited to offer this service to our community. We learned many lessons while working through the pandemic. Offering patrons access to education, information and communication without actually coming into the library is critical. Along with the multitude of online services and virtual programming Hayner currently provides, circulating laptops and hotspots is another link in the chain that connects library services to the community’s needs. We are so thankful to the Illinois State library for providing the funding for the purchase of these devices.”

The Hayner Public Library District includes Alton, Godfrey, and Foster Township. Eligible patrons include those Hayner Library District patrons, age 18 and older, with a current district library card and no outstanding fines over $5.The devices may be checked out for up to two weeks after signing a Library Electronic Device Agreement in which the patron agrees to be responsible for the return of device(s) and all accompanying components such as charging cords, mouse, and carrying cases in working condition. Patrons are responsible for all damage to Hayner Library equipment in their possession.

Patrons must check out and return the devices in person at the Alton Square Branch or the Downtown Branch of the library. For security and privacy reasons, the laptops are programmed to delete any information saved to the computer each time the device is rebooted. Therefore, patrons must use their own flash drive to save all work. Hayner Library personnel will have flash drives available for purchase for $3. For more information, please contact The Hayner Public Library District, 618-462-0677, visit the Downtown location at 326 Belle Street, Alton, or the location on the lower level of Alton Square Mall (across from JC Penney), or visit the website at www.haynerlibrary.org.

