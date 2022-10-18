Partnership Will Help Streamline Remodeling and New Construction Projects And Keep Budgets in Check

EDWARDSVILLE – When home and business owners in the St. Louis Metro East take on a new building or remodeling project, they’re often forced to play middleman between their contractor and their interior designer. This lack of cohesion and communication between teams can result in missed deadlines, skyrocketing budgets, and disappointed clients.

Through their new collaboration, two Edwardsville-based companies – Lantz Homes, a third-generation home builder, and Whitetail Design Studio, a renowned custom home design firm – are striving to erase the confusion and frustration of the traditional design-build process. By working side-by-side from project conception to completion, the partners can deliver the highest-quality results while ensuring the design plan stays on budget.

“We feel this partnership is incredibly unique to the Edwardsville market,” said Stephanie Lantz, who works alongside her husband, Jeff Lantz, II, at Lantz Homes. “When contractors and designers are on the same page from day one and stay in constant communication, we can proactively address issues before they arise, problem-solve on the spot, and eliminate expensive surprises. It’s more efficient and affordable for a busy client who wants to see their project come to life rather than micromanage it.”

In addition to their collaborative project management, the partners offer clients the opportunity to better visualize how their ideas will come to life before work begins, according to designers Kayla and Chris Campbell of Whitetail.

“After a design consultation with Lantz and the client, Whitetail will translate the ideas into a 3D environment that allows us to dive deeper into the exact materials, finishes, and furnishings that match a homeowner’s lifestyle and aesthetics,” Kayla explained. “Along with traditional blueprints, these realistic renderings provide direction for both companies as we move forward and hold each other accountable.”

The partnership has already gotten off to a successful start based on the appreciation and respect the Lantzes and Campbells have for each other’s craft and the friendship they have built that extends to every client they work with.

Remarked Stephanie. “Renovating or building a new home or business should be a fun and rewarding experience – we really want our clients to enjoy the process from beginning to end. Both Lantz and Whitetail are just as excited as our clients to watch their dreams evolve into the living or work space they always imagined.”

To learn more about partnering with Lantz and Whitetail on your next project, contact Lantz Homes at (618) 656-3346.

About Lantz Homes: Since 1959, Lantz Homes, a third-generation Edwardsville and Glen Carbon home builder and remodeler, has transformed dreams into homes for hundreds of Madison County families. Designed from their clients’ imagination and handcrafted to their specifications, each home is entirely customized, from floor to ceiling and every space in between. For more information, visit www.lantzhomes.com.

About Whitetail Design Studio: Whitetail Design Studio is a full-service interior, exterior, and custom-home design firm based in Edwardsville, Ill. Owned by Kayla and Chris Campbell, Whitetail specializes in providing clients with a realistic vision of their designs before construction. They know each and every project they take on is unique, and it is their goal to bring their clients’ ideal designs to life. Visit Whitetail at www.whitetaildesignstudio.com.

