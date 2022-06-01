BELLEVILLE - Sydney Lane's two-out RBI single in the bottom of the third inning scored Zoie Boyd with the only run of the game while Ryleigh Owens allowed only one hit in a complete game in the circle, striking out seven as Edwardsville's softball team defeated Belleville East 1-0 in the IHSA Class 4A Pekin Sectional semifinal Tuesday afternoon at Belleville West's park.

The win advances the Tigers to the final at Pekin High's softball complex Friday afternoon, with a spot in the super-sectional on the line.

Edwardsville had a chance to go ahead in the first, starting with an Owens single, going to second on an error, then took third on a ground out by Lane. Emily Wolff then drew a walk, but a pop out ended the inning.

The Lancers had a mild threat in the second inning, as Megan Doolittle and Brooklyn Thouvenot drew walks, but Maya Hataway grounded out to third to end the inning.

Boyd led off the Tigers' third by reaching on an error by the pitcher and was sacrificed to second by Owens. One out later, an infield single by Lane drove home Boyd to make it 1-0 for Edwardsville.

Owens allowed a leadoff single to Kylee Crowder to start the game, but it would be the only hit Owens would allow, retiring the final 16 batters in a row after giving up the walk to Thouvenot in the second. Doolittle lined to Avery Hamilton at second to end the game and allow the Tigers to advance.

Owens and Sydney Lawrence each had two hits on the day, while Lane had the hit and only RBI of the game and Boyd also had a hit.

Owens went all the way, allowing only the leadoff hit and two walks while striking out seven. Aileen Walker also tossed a complete game for the Lancers, giving up a run on six hits, walking one and striking out one.

East ends its very successful season 28-9, while the Tigers go to 30-4 and will meet Bradley Bourbonnais, an 8-0 winner in the other semifinal over Plainfield East, in the sectional final Friday afternoon, with the first pitch set for 4:30 p.m. The Pekin winner meets the Yorkville sectional winner, either West Aurora, Naperville North or Naperville Neuqua Valley, in the Illinois Wesleyan University super-sectional on June 6 at Carol Willis Park/Inspiration Field, with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch. Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

