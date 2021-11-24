SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.

The following lane closures will remain in place during the weekend. Work zone speed limits will remain in effect where posted. Please buckle up, put your phone down and drive sober.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

District 1

City of Chicago

• Northbound Pulaski Road between 76th and 77th streets; lane reductions continue.

• Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) between 67th and 71st streets; lane reductions continue.

• Inbound Bishop Ford Freeway (westbound Interstate 94) ramp to westbound 130th Street; closed, detour posted.

o 130th Street over Bishop Ford; lane reductions continue.

o Doty Avenue at 130th Street; closed, detour posted.

• The following ramps in the Jane Byrne Interchange work zone will remain closed:

o Outbound Ida B. Wells Drive to outbound Dan Ryan Expressway (eastbound Interstate 90/94); detour posted.

o Outbound Kennedy Expressway (westbound I-90/94) from Adams Street.

o Outbound Kennedy from Jackson Street.

o Outbound Kennedy to Randolph Street.

o Outbound Kennedy to Washington Street.

o Inbound Dan Ryan from Taylor Street; detour posted

o Inbound Kennedy to Adams Street.

o Inbound Kennedy to Jackson Street.

o Jackson Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; detour posted.

o Adams Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; detour posted.

o Inbound Eisenhower Expressway (eastbound I-290); lane reductions continue.

o Inbound Ida B. Wells Drive; lane reductions continue.

Cook County

• McHenry Road (Illinois 83) at Lake-Cook Road in Buffalo Grove; lane reductions continue.

• 183rd Street at Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue on both roads.

• Chicago Avenue over Des Plaines River Road between First and Thatcher avenues in Maywood and River Forest; lane reductions continue.

• Inbound Eisenhower Expressway (eastbound I-290) between First Avenue (Illinois 171) and the Des Plaines River; right shoulder closed.

• Central Road over Des Plaines River in Glenview; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Central Street over the North Shore Canal in Evanston; lane reductions continue.

• Brickvale Drive over Willow Creek in Elk Grove Village; lane reductions continue.

• Algonquin Road (Illinois 62) between Plum Grove Road and Illinois 53 in Schaumburg; lane reductions continue.

• Roy Avenue over Addison Creek in Northlake; closed, detour posted.

• Illinois 394 between Sauk Trail and Lincoln Highway (U.S. 30) in Sauk Village; lane reductions continue.

• Ninth Avenue over the Eisenhower in Maywood; lane reductions continue.

• Northbound 25th Avenue over the Eisenhower in Broadview; lane reductions continue.

• Ballard Road and Greenwood Avenue in Niles; lane reductions on both roads continue.

• Ballard Road between Rand and Potter roads in Des Plaines; open to local traffic only.

• Ballard Road between Dawn Court and Lyman Road in Des Plaines; closed, detour posted.

• First Avenue (Illinois 171) over the Eisenhower in Maywood; lane reductions continue.

• Brookfield Avenue over Salt Creek in Brookfield; closed.

• Cermak Road between 19th Street and Gardner Road in Broadview and Westchester; lane reductions continue.

• Western Avenue over the Cal-Sag Channel in Blue Island; lane reductions continue.



DuPage County

• 55th Street from Dunham Road to Clarendon Hills Road in Downers Grove, Westmont and Clarendon Hills; closed, detour posted.

Kane County

• Eastbound Chicago Street between Center Street and Liberty Street (Illinois 25) in Elgin; closed, detour posted.

Lake County

• Clavey Road over the Skokie River in Highland Park; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

McHenry County

• Illinois 47 over the Kishwaukee River in Lakewood; lane reductions continue.

• Harrison Street between Algonquin Road to Sunny Drive in Algonquin; closed, detour posted.

Will County

• Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

• Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

• Weber Road between 135th Street and Normantown Road in Romeoville; lane reductions continue.

• St. Francis Road between 84th and 88th avenues in Frankfort; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Jefferson Street (eastbound U.S. 30) over the Des Plaines River in Joliet; closed, detour posted.

• Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

• Interstate 55 between Caton Farm Road and Illinois 126; lane reductions continue.

• Steger Road over I-57; closed, detour posted.

• U.S. 6 over Marley Creek in New Lenox; lane reductions continue.

District 2

Rock Island County

• Interstate 280 over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.

Whiteside County

• Westbound Lincoln Highway (Illinois 2) between Fourth and Second avenues in Sterling; lane reductions continue.

District 3

Bureau County

• Interstate 180 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.

Grundy County

• U.S. 6 east of Morris; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Kankakee County

• Illinois 17 west of Kankakee; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

La Salle County

• Interstate 80 near La Salle-Peru; lane reductions continue.

District 4

Article continues after sponsor message

Peoria County

• Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

• Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street; lane reductions continue.

• Interstate 474/Illinois 6 at I-74; lane reductions continue.

• Eastbound U.S. 24 in Mapleton; lane reductions continue.

• Westbound I-474 ramp to westbound I-74; lane reductions continue.

Tazewell County

• Interstate 74 at Pinecrest Drive in East Peoria; lane reductions continue.

o Pinecrest over I-74; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 9 over the Illinois River in Pekin; lane reductions continue.

Warren County

U.S. 34 east of Monmouth; lane reductions continue.

District 5

Champaign County

• St. Joseph Sidney slab over the Salt Fork River just north of Sidney; closed.

• Eastbound I-74 ramp to southbound I-57; closed, detour posted.

McLean County

• Interstate 39 over the Mackinaw River, near the Woodford County line; lane reductions continue.

• I-55 at the Funks Grove Rest Area; lane reductions continue.

Vermilion County

• I-74 over the Salt Fork River west of Danville; lane reductions continue.

• Tilton Road over I-74 in Tilton; closed.

District 6

Adams County

Quincy Memorial Bridge (eastbound U.S. 24); closed.

District 7

Fayette County

U.S. 51 approximately 3 miles south of Vandalia; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

District 8

Madison County

• Illinois 111 between New Poag Road and Gateway Commerce Drive in Edwardsville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

District 9

Jefferson County

• Illinois 37 about 2 miles south of Illinois 148 in Mount Vernon; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Johnson County

• Vine Street (Illinois 146) just east of First Street (U.S. 45) in Vienna; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Massac County

• Interstate 24 in multiple locations; lane reductions continue:

o Eastbound from mileposts 26-30, 32-34 and 38-39.

o Westbound from the Ohio River to milepost 2, 34-32 and 30-26.

Saline County

• Commercial Street (U.S. 45) at Feazel Street in Harrisburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Illinois 142 3 miles north of Eldorado; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Illinois 34/145 just south of Harrisburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Illinois 13 at Carrier Mills Road just west of Harrisburg; lane reductions continue.

Williamson County

• Illinois 148 just north of I-57; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here. Follow us on Twitter at @IDOT_Illinois or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: