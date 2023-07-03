Lanes Open Where Possible For Independence Day Travel Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD –The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Independence Day holiday to minimize travel disruption. Non-emergency closures will be suspended to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. At all times, please buckle and drive sober. District 1 City of Chicago Outbound Bishop Ford Freeway (eastbound Interstate 94) ramp to eastbound 130th Street; closed, detour posted.

Outbound Kennedy Expressway (westbound I-94) west of Addison Street; right shoulder closed.

Inbound Kennedy (eastbound I-94) between Lawrence Avenue and Ohio Street; lane and ramp closures continue.

Reversible lanes at Diversey Avenue; lane reduction continues. Cook County 183rd Street at Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue on both roads.

Chicago Avenue over Des Plaines River Road between First and Thatcher avenues in Maywood and River Forest; lane reductions continue.

Inbound Eisenhower Expressway (eastbound I-290) between First Avenue (Illinois 171) and the Des Plaines River; right shoulder closed.

Roy Avenue over Addison Creek in Northlake; closed, detour posted.

Cermak Road between 19th Street and Gardner Road in Broadview and Westchester; lane reductions continue.

I-57 over I-80 in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue in both directions.

Illinois 83 at 127th Street in Crestwood; lane reductions continue in both directions with left-turn lanes closed, detour posted.

Miner Street (U.S. 14) over the Des Plaines River; lane reductions continue.

Westbound Golf Road (Illinois 58) under the Eisenhower Expressway in Schaumburg; lane reductions continue.

Ashland Avenue/Wood Street between 127th Street in Calumet Park and 147th Street/Sibley Boulevard (Illinois 83) in Harvey; closed, detour posted.

Southbound Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) at Steger Road in Richton Park; lane reductions continue.

Northbound Wolf Road between Marley Brook Court and U.S. 6 in Orland Park; closed, detour posted. DuPage County I-55 at Lemont Road in Woodridge; all ramps closed with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Kane County Eastbound Chicago Street between Center Street and Liberty Street (Illinois 25) in Elgin; closed, detour posted. Lake County Illinois 59/U.S. 12 just north of Belvidere Road (Illinois 120) in Lakemoor; lane reductions continue.

Grand Avenue (Illinois 132) between Deep Lake and Munn roads in Lindenhurst; lane reductions continue.

Washington Street over Skokie Highway (U.S. 41) and the Union Pacific Railroad in Waukegan; lane reductions continue. Will County Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7) in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

McDonough Street (U.S. 6/52) over the Des Plaines River in Joliet; closed, detour posted.

Northwest Frontage Road between Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) and Black Road in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.

Wheeler Avenue over I-80 in Joliet; closed, detour posted. I-80 at Wheeler Avenue; all shoulders closed.

Shepley Road over I-80 just east of Minooka; closed, detour posted.

Northbound I-55 at Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) in Shorewood; both shoulders closed.

Westbound I-80 between River Road in Shorewood and Ridge Road in Minooka; left shoulder closed.

Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) over I-55 in Shorewood; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 59 at Seil Road in Shorewood; lane reductions continue.

Wolf Road over I-80 in Mokena; closed; detour posted.

Arsenal Road between the I-55 Southwest Frontage Road and Stepan Road; lane reductions continue. District 2 Jo Daviess County Eastbound Spring Street (U.S. 20) between Summit and High streets in Galena; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 84 three miles south of Hanover; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Lee County U.S. 30 about a mile east of the Whiteside County line; lane closures continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Ogle County U.S. 52 over Elkhorn Creek near Brookville; closed, detour posted. Rock Island County 248th Street North over I-88 about three miles east of I-80; lane reductions continue.

John Deere Road (Illinois 5) at I-74 in Moline, lane reductions continue. Stephenson County Illinois 73 over Cedar Creek near Winslow; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Whiteside County Locust Street (Illinois 40) from LeFevre Road to Lynn Boulevard; lane reductions continue. Winnebago County U.S 20 between the Rock River and Alpine Road; lane reductions continue.

Perryville Road over I-39/U.S. 20/51; closed, detour posted District 3 Bureau County Illinois 29 just west of DePue; closed, detour posted.

I-80 two miles west of Illinois 40; lane reductions continue. Iroquois County Northbound I-57 about three miles south of Onarga; lane reductions continue. Kankakee County I-57 at Waldron Road in Kankakee; lane reductions continue.

I-57 at Grinnell Road in Kankakee; lane reductions continue.

Armour Road just west of Kinzie Avenue (Illinois 50) in Bourbonnais; lane reductions continue. La Salle County U.S. 34 over Sutphen’s Run near Earlville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 71 about five miles north of U.S. 52; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Livingston County Illinois 17 southeast of Streator; closed, detour posted. District 4 Henderson County Illinois 96 over Camp Creek just east of Dallas City; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 96 over Weaver Creek just west of Lomax; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Marshall County Illinois 17 bridge over the Illinois River at Lacon; closed, detour posted. Peoria County Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street; lane reductions continue.

I-474 over Plank Road (Illinois 116) west of Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Bob Michel Bridge (Illinois 40) over the Illinois River; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 8 over Walnut Creek near Elmwood; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 8 between Taylor Road and Heinz Lane near Edwards; closed, detour posted. Tazewell County Illinois 9 just west of Mackinaw; lane reductions continue.

I-155 near Hopedale; lane reductions continue. Warren County U.S. 34 just west of the Knox County line; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 34 at the Cameron Road (140th Street) interchange between Monmouth and Galesburg; lane reductions continue. Woodford County U.S. 150 about a mile west of Congerville; closed, detour posted.

County Highway 2 and the southbound ramps at I-39; closed, detour posted. District 5 Champaign County I-74 between mileposts 184 and 190; lane reductions continue. McLean County I-55 between mileposts 178 and 187; lane reductions continue.

Westbound I-74 between mileposts 120 and 125; lane reductions continue. Piatt County I-72 between mileposts 160 and 164; lane reductions continue. Vermilion County I-74 between mileposts 205 and 215; lane reductions continue. Article continues after sponsor message District 6 Christian County Illinois 29 on the southeast edge of Taylorville; lane reductions continue. Hancock County Illinois 96 about five miles north of the Adams County line; lane reductions continue. Macoupin County Illinois 16 about a mile east of Illinois 111; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Pike County Interstate 72 about two miles west of Illinois 96; lane reductions continue. Sangamon County I-72 over the Sangamon River; lane reductions continue.

I-72 at Illiopolis; lane reductions continue. Scott County Illinois 106 between Winchester and the Pike County line; lane reductions continue. District 7 Clark County Eastbound I-70 about six miles west of Illinois 1; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 40 two miles west of Marshall; closed, detour posted. Coles County I-57 about eight miles north of Mattoon; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 45 at Southside Drive in Humboldt; closed, detour posted. Crawford County Illinois 1 about two miles south of Illinois 33; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Cumberland County I-70 five miles east of Greenup; lane reductions continue. Effingham County I-70 between Effingham and the Cumberland County line; lane reductions continue.

I-57 at the I-70 interchange southwest of Effingham; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 128 four miles south of Beecher City; closed, detour posted. Fayette County I-70 over Camp Creek two miles east of Vandalia; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 40 three miles east of Mulberry Grove; closed, detour posted.

U.S. 51 three miles south of Vandalia; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

U.S. 51 over I-70 in Vandalia; lane reductions continue. Macon County William Street (Illinois 105) over Lake Decatur; lane reductions continue. Moultrie County U.S. 36 east of Illinois 32 near Hammond; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. District 8 Bond County U.S. 40 near Smithboro; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Marion County I-57 between Illinois 161 and the Jefferson County line; lane reductions continue. Northbound I-57 ramps at exit 109; closed. District 9 Alexander County I-57 over U.S. 51 just north of Cairo; lane reductions continue. Franklin County Illinois 148 between Renfro and Yellowbanks roads near Zeigler; closed, detour posted. Jackson County Illinois 149 over Kinkaid Creek just north of Spillway Road; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Jefferson County I-57 at Dix; lane reductions continue. Massac County I-24 over Bear Creek at milepost 28; lane reductions continue. Pope County Illinois 145 over Bay Creek just south of Illinois 146; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. Saline County U.S. 45 near Texas City; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals. White County U.S. 45 south of Norris City; closed, detour posted.

Main Street (Illinois 1) between Fourth Street and Third Street (Illinois 14); closed, detour posted. To avoid these work areas, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements. For more information on IDOT projects, click here. Follow us on Twitter at @IDOT_Illinois or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.