ALTON - Illinois Department of Transportation has announced lane closures will be encountered on Illinois Route 100 west of William Street in Alton from 2 to 9 p.m. daily, starting Monday, August 1, 2022, through Friday, August 19, 2022. IDOT says the repairs are necessary to complete the catwalk structure over Illinois Route 100 at Ardent Mills.

Centimark will complete the work on Illinois Route 100 and William Street.

"Motorists may experience traffic congestion with delays and should allow extra time for trips in this area," IDOT said. "Alternate routes should be considered and drivers should pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, plus obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment."

