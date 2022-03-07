PONTOON BEACH – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 111 between Horseshoe Lake Rd. and Collinsville Rd. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained through the work zone by the use of flaggers. This work is needed do pavement repairs and place a new asphalt driving surface. The work is expected to be completed by the end of June.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the Christ Brothers Asphalt of Lebanon, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.