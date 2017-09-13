COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that daytime lane restrictions will be encountered on the I-270 Mississippi River Bridge, near Granite City. The lane restrictions are needed for bridge deck patching.

Weather permitting, the lane restrictions will take place as follows:

Monday, September 18 to Thursday, September 21, the westbound right lane will be closed daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

All lanes will be open during peak travel periods.

These lane restrictions are expected to result in significant traffic delays, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

