EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered on eastbound I-55/70 at Mile 3.8, east of Exchange Avenue. Weather permitting, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, the left lane and center lane will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The lane restrictions are needed to repair the driving surface of the bridge at this location.

Motorists can expect significant delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

