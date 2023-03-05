HIGHLAND – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that resurfacing of U.S. 40, from Illinois 4 to the Illinois 143/U.S. 40 intersection, will require intermittent daytime lane restrictions beginning, weather permitting, Monday, March 6. Two-way traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

Article continues after sponsor message

The project is anticipated to be completed in late August.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.