TROY - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today announced Interstate 70 will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction from the Interstate 55/70/270 interchange to 2.5 miles east of the Interstate 55/70/270 interchange starting Sunday evening, October 29, 2017, weather permitting.

The restrictions will take place nightly from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in the westbound direction and from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the eastbound direction. These restrictions are necessary for pavement repairs. All work is expected to be completed by the end of November 2017.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists are urged to use caution, obey all warning signs and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone.

The General Contractor on this project is Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

More like this: