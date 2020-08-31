Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures:

CALHOUN & JERSEY COUNTIES

Work will begin on the Brussels Ferry ramps beginning on Monday, August 3, 2020, weather permitting. Beginning stages of work should have little interference with motoring public. However, on Monday, August 24, 2020 a COMPLETE closure of the ferry crossing will begin and last through Friday, September 4, 2020. After complete closure is finished, construction will continue but traffic should be minimally affected. This work is needed to construct new loading ramps and is expected to be complete by the end of November 2020.

GREENE COUNTY - IL 267 at Apple Creek, approximately 9 miles north of Greenfield, will be restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, March 30, 2020.Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. This work in necessary to construct a new bridge deck and is expected to be completed by November 2020.

JERSEY COUNTY - US 67 between Crystal Lake Rd and 0.4 miles north of Fulkerson Rd will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning Tuesday, August 18, 2020, weather permitting. This work is needed to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be complete by the end of November 2020.

MADISON COUNTY - I-270 from IL 3 to just east of I-55/70/270 interchange will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction, beginning on Friday, July 10, 2020, weather permitting. These lane closures will occur Friday evenings at 7 PM through Monday mornings at 6 AM and each weeknight between 6 PM to 6 AM. All lanes will be open Monday through Friday between 6AM and 6 PM. This work is necessary to place a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by mid-September 2020.

IL 111 between Edwardsville Rd. ad Wesley Dr. will be intermittently restricted beginning on Monday, August 10, 2020, weather permitting. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by mid-September 2020.

IL 111 at Engineer Road in Pontoon Beach will encounter lane restrictions northbound and southbound beginning on Monday, April 6, 2020. This work is necessary to construct a turn lane, traffic signal, and intersection improvements and is expected to be completed by September 15, 2020.

IL 140 between Terra Dr. and Annex St. will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, July 27, 2020, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by mid-September 2020.(JA)

IL 160 between IL 140 and Grantfork will encounter intermittent lane closures beginning on Monday, June 22, 2020, weather permitting. This work is necessary to place a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by September 2020.

