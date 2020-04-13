LANE RESTRICTIONS FOR THE WEEK OF APRIL13, 2020

Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures:

BONDCOUNTY

IL 127 from north of IL 140 to the Montgomery County Line in Bond County will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, February 17, 2020, weather permitting, to complete pavement repairs and asphalt resurfacing. Work will take place daily between 7 AM and 7 PM and is expected to be completed by early July 2020.

CALHOUNCOUNTY

IL 96 in Kampsville just west of IL 100, will be restricted to one lane beginning, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, weather permitting, to perform bridge repairs. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals and work is expected to be completed by Spring 2020.

GREENE COUNTY

IL 267 at Lick Creek, approximately 7.5 miles north of Greenfield, will be restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, March 30, 2020. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. This work in necessary to construct a new bridge deck and is expected to be completed by August 2020.

IL 267 at Apple Creek, approximately 9 miles north of Greenfield, will be restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, March 30, 2020. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. This work in necessary to construct a new bridge deck and is expected to be completed by November 2020.

Article continues after sponsor message

MADISON COUNTY

ILL 111 at Engineer Road in Pontoon Beach will encounter lane restrictions northbound and southbound beginning on Monday, April 6, 2020. This work is necessary to construct a turn lane, traffic signal, and intersection improvements and is expected to be completed by September 15, 2020.

IL 140 between Brakhane Rd. and Quercus Grove Rd., (approx. 2.5 miles west of Hamel), will be restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, April 6, 2020, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. This work is necessary to do bridge repairs and is expected to be completed by August 2020.

IL 143 between Discovery Parkway and IL 3 will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by July 2020.

IL 162 between just east of IL 157 and just east of IL 159 will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, March 30, 2020. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by July 2020.

MADISON/ST. CLAIR COUNTIES

I-255 northbound and southbound will have a complete closure from I-55/70 to I-64 beginning at 12 AM on Saturday, February 1 to rebuild the interstate. While Interstates 55/70 and 64 will be the marked detour, depending on direction of travel, the following alternate routes should be considered: IL-3, IL-15, IL-157, IL-158, IL-159 and IL-161.

REVISED DATES:

IL 203 between Eagle Street and Collinsville Rd. near World WideTechnology Raceway will be intermittently restricted utilizing a detour beginning 6 AM Wednesday, April 8, 2020, weather permitting. Work is required to make pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Martin Luther King Bridge closed to perform extensive repairs to the ramps and roadways leading up to the bridge. Work is expected to be completed by late Summer 2020.

More like this: