COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that repairs on the eastbound Interstate 55/70 ramp to Interstate 255 near Collinsville will require intermittent lane closures starting, weather permitting, at 6 a.m., Monday, Aug. 7. The two-lane ramp will be reduced to one lane. All lanes will be open between 3-6 p.m.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Article continues after sponsor message

The closures are expected to last for approximately two weeks.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: