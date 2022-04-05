ALTON– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces intermittent lane closures of IL 140 (College Ave) between Annex St and IL 111 in Bethalto beginning on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, weather permitting.

At a minimum, one lane in each direction will remain open at all times. This project will provide a new asphalt surface and it should be completed by the end of September 2022.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the C. E. Mahoney Co. of Swansea, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.