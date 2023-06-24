TROY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that intermittent daytime lane closures will take place on both directions of Interstate 55 from the Interstate 270 overpass to the Macoupin County line, weather permitting, beginning Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30. Work will be suspended between 6-9 a.m. on the southbound/westbound lanes and 3-6 p.m. on the northbound/eastbound lanes.

These lane closures are necessary for evaluation of the pavement.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict 8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.