ALTON – Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that lane closures will be encountered on the U.S. Route 67 Clark Bridge over the Mississippi River.

IDOT said traffic will be reduced to one lane in the direction indicated during the following dates and times, weather permitting:

May 30 - June 1 - Southbound Right Lane Closed - 9 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

June 2 - Northbound Right Lane Closed - 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

June 3 - 4 - Northbound Right Lane Closed - 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

IDOT said these lane closures are necessary to allow for the completion of cable inspections scheduled for this structure.

"Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area," IDOT said. "To avoid the work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment."

